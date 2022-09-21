Schneider Electric to proceed with full takeover of Aveva in ~$11B deal

Sep. 21, 2022 5:15 AM ETAVEVA Group plc (AVEVF), SBGSFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Schneider Electric office building exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aveva Group (OTCPK:AVEVF) shares rose 2.2% in London trading on Wednesday after Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) said it would proceed with a full takeover of British software company.
  • Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF), which already owns nearly 60% of Aveva, will buy rest of the company in a deal valuing the whole of Aveva (OTCPK:AVEVF) at ~$10.8B.
  • The offer represents a premium of around 41% to Aveva's (OTCPK:AVEVF) closing share price of £21.92 on Aug. 23. Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF) confirmed it is weighing full buyout of Aveva on Aug 24.
  • Aveva's (OTCPK:AVEVF) would continue to be an autonomous business and its software would remain "fully agnostic", said the French industrial group. The company offers products that are used to design and manage oil rigs, ships and chemical plants.
  • This approach will likely maintain Aveva's "specific culture as a software company".
  • Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF) also added that any interim dividend of up to £0.13 would still be paid to Aveva (OTCPK:AVEVF) shareholders without any reductions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.