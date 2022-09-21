Ideanomics successfully tests of WAVE 500kW ultra-fast charger
Sep. 21, 2022 5:21 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) announced on Wednesday the successful testing of WAVE's 500kW at the Port of Los Angeles.
- The WAVE 500kW charger fully charged a class 8 electric truck in less than 15 minutes. The milestone paves the way for fleet operators to realize near continuous electric vehicle uptime.
- Construction and charger installation at the Port of Los Angeles is underway, and Ideanomics (IDEX) expects the first 500kW charger to enter service in 2023.
- The charger is being deployed as part of a consortium project and is backed by an $8.4M U.S. Department of Energy grant.
- The electrification solutions company is also offering an "As a Service" model to accelerate the deployment of wireless charging. Enabled by the IRA, a leading e-commerce company has partnered with Ideanomics (IDEX) to deploy wireless charging and electric vehicles on a subscription basis.
