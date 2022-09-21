Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said a U.S. appeals court has denied its petition to rehear a decision which rejected patent claims related to multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, virtually opening doors for generic competition to the drug.

In June, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) sided with the Chinese drugmaker HEC Pharma rejecting Novartis' (NVS) claims for validity of a U.S. patent — No. 9,187,405 — covering a dosing regimen for Gilenya (fingolimod) 0.5mg.

The Swiss pharma giant said in a Sept. 21 press release that it plans to file a petition seeking review of the CAFC's decision with the U.S. Supreme Court but added that the process may take several months to determine if the petition will be granted.

Novartis, however, noted that with this decision, HEC and other generic drugmakers, with FDA approval, will potentially be able to launch a generic version of Gilenya imminently, pending any other judicial actions.

If generics launch in the U.S., Novartis expects FY 2022 sales to be negatively impacted by $0.3B.

In Q2, Gilenya generated sales of $555M, declining -23% Y/Y.

Novartis added that it continues to expect full year 2022 Group sales and core operating income growth, both, to be in the mid-single digit range, at constant currency basis.