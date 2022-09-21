Paysafe rises as it joins Spreedly’s Partnership Program
Sep. 21, 2022 5:30 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares gained 8% pre-market on Wednesday after it announced a new partnership with payments orchestration platform provider Spreedly.
- As part of the partnership, Paysafe (PSFE) will join Spreedly's Partnership Program, becoming part of its inclusive ecosystem which offers multiple payments services globally, with 120+ available integrations from a single point of connection.
- Spreedly will initially Paysafe's (PSFE) payment gateway to merchants across the UK and Europe, with a particular focus on e-commerce, retail, travel, crypto, and financial services. The partnership will later be expanded into North America and Latin America.
Comments