Schlumberger rolls out cloud-based enterprise data solution
Sep. 21, 2022 5:38 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) rolled out a cloud-based enterprise data solution on Wednesday to deliver the most comprehensive capabilities for subsurface data.
- Powered by Microsoft Energy Data Services and built on Microsoft Azure (MSFT), the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Solution is said to make data accessible on an unprecedented scale for the global energy industry.
- It is a single, open and interoperable platform with embedded AI and data management tools that allows users to gain greater control of their data and unlock insights that drive their journey to data modernization. The platform enables end-to-end data-driven workflows scalable to customers' organizations.
- Petronas and Chevron (CVX) are some of the early adopters of this new technology.
- SLB shares have gained ~2% premarket
