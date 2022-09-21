Argenx files for US approval of subcutaneous form of neuromuscular disorder drug efgartigimod
Sep. 21, 2022 5:50 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX), HALOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod to treat adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
- The Biologics License Application (BLA) was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called ADAPT-SC, which showed noninferiority of SC efgartigimod (1000mg efgartigimod-PH20) compared to intravenously administered Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab).
- SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's (NASDAQ:HALO) drug delivery technology ENHANZE, argenx said in a Sept. 21 press release.
- Argenx noted that ENHANZE helps the subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics which are typically administered via intravenous infusion.
- Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder mainly characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue which can make it difficult to chew, swallow, stand and walk, among other things.
Comments