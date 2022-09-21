Argenx files for US approval of subcutaneous form of neuromuscular disorder drug efgartigimod

Sep. 21, 2022 5:50 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX), HALOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod to treat adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
  • The Biologics License Application (BLA) was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called ADAPT-SC, which showed noninferiority of SC efgartigimod (1000mg efgartigimod-PH20) compared to intravenously administered Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab).
  • SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's (NASDAQ:HALO) drug delivery technology ENHANZE, argenx said in a Sept. 21 press release.
  • Argenx noted that ENHANZE helps the subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics which are typically administered via intravenous infusion.
  • Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder mainly characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue which can make it difficult to chew, swallow, stand and walk, among other things.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.