Sep. 21, 2022

  • Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) has successfully listed on the the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
  • The listing occurred by way of introduction of its Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong exchange. The shares are trading under stock code "1698" in board lots of 100 shares. The stock short name is "TME."
  • The company's American Depositary Shares, each representing two shares, remain primarily listed and traded on the NYSE.
  • The shares listed on the Hong Kong exchange are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.
  • TME's NYSE listed shares were down 1.31% pre-market

