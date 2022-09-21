Tencent Music successfully lists on Hong Kong stock exchange
Sep. 21, 2022 5:51 AM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) has successfully listed on the the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
- The listing occurred by way of introduction of its Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong exchange. The shares are trading under stock code "1698" in board lots of 100 shares. The stock short name is "TME."
- The company's American Depositary Shares, each representing two shares, remain primarily listed and traded on the NYSE.
- The shares listed on the Hong Kong exchange are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.
- TME's NYSE listed shares were down 1.31% pre-market
