Verizon Business expands connected healthcare partnership with Visionable

Sep. 21, 2022 6:04 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Healthcare business graph data and growth, Insurance Healthcare. Doctor analyzing medical of business report and medical examination with network connection on laptop screen.

ipopba

  • Verizon Business (NYSE:VZ), a division of Verizon Communications (VZ), has expanded its partnership with U.K. health technology company Visionable.
  • The expanded deal will enable both companies to work on a range of connected healthcare solutions, via Visionable's patented technology powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge network, in the U.S.
  • The partners are working together on a secure next-generation digital healthcare collaboration platform that will allow healthcare professionals to access data, collaborate and share resources within the APAC and EMEA regions.
  • The partnership seeks to address some of healthcare's biggest challenges including connecting frontline responders to specialist doctors during emergencies and enabling access to community-led care for patients needing long-term support.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.