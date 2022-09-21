Verizon Business expands connected healthcare partnership with Visionable
Sep. 21, 2022 6:04 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Verizon Business (NYSE:VZ), a division of Verizon Communications (VZ), has expanded its partnership with U.K. health technology company Visionable.
- The expanded deal will enable both companies to work on a range of connected healthcare solutions, via Visionable's patented technology powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge network, in the U.S.
- The partners are working together on a secure next-generation digital healthcare collaboration platform that will allow healthcare professionals to access data, collaborate and share resources within the APAC and EMEA regions.
- The partnership seeks to address some of healthcare's biggest challenges including connecting frontline responders to specialist doctors during emergencies and enabling access to community-led care for patients needing long-term support.
Comments (2)