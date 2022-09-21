Amazon announces 71 new renewable energy projects globally

Sep. 21, 2022

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally with an additional 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects.
  • This includes the company’s first renewable energy project in South America—a solar farm in Brazil—and its first solar farms in India and Poland.
  • The global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy, which is the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 4.6M U.S. homes each year.
  • “We are bringing new wind and solar projects online to power our offices, fulfillment centers, data centers, and stores, which collectively serve millions of customers globally, and we are on a path to reach 100% renewable energy across our entire business by 2025,” said Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services. “Around the world, countries are looking to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, and continued investments like ours can help accelerate their journey as we all work together to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
  • The company now has a total of 379 renewable energy projects across 21 countries, including 154 wind and solar farms and 225 rooftop solar projects, representing 18.5 GW of renewable energy capacity.
  • The company had reached 85% renewable energy across its business by the end of 2021.
