Juva Life launches cannabis flower product line Flōs
Sep. 21, 2022 6:13 AM ETJuva Life Inc. (JUVAF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Juva Life (OTCQB:JUVAF) said it launched a new product line called Flōs.
- Flos is a branded line of flower and pre-rolled cannabis products which is available for distribution in California, and through Juva Delivery, the company said in a Sept. 21 press release.
- "We're thrilled that the completion of our Stockton cultivation facility construction has doubled our output capacity, creating space for us to offer new consumer packaged goods that our customers are requesting," said Juva Founder and CEO Doug Chloupek.
