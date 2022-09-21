NutraNomics announces debt restructuring and new credit facility
Sep. 21, 2022
- NutraNomics (OTCPK:NNRX) and The Plant, a NutraNomics company, has successfully retired a portion of its debt, and secured an ongoing line of credit to support its growing operational needs and increasing production resource requirements.
- The company has recently successfully converted $500,000 of debt to NNRX equity, while attaining a new $400,000 credit line with enhanced terms.
- The new facility will provide the company with critical financial resources in order to brace its growing production and manufacturing needs.
"Concurrent with our consistent efforts to increase sales and grow the business, we're making every effort possible to optimize the Company's financial health. This is just one example of how we will always maintain balance between financial necessity and sensibility. This credit facility will provide us with the necessary resources to prudently scale our production to meet the increasing demand of our growing customer base." commented Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO.
