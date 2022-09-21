India Globalization stock rises on US patent linked to treating Alzheimer's using THC

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) said that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a second patent for treating Alzheimer's using THC.

The new patent — No. 11,446,276 — is titled, 'Extreme low dose THC as a therapeutic and prophylactic agent for Alzheimer's disease.'

IGC said the original patent application was started by the University of South Florida (USF) and filed in July, 2015. In 2017, IGC licensed the patent application and associated research conducted on Alzheimer’s from USF and in 2020 modified the application.

On July 22, 2021, IGC received the first patent — No. 11,065,225 — for some of that research and work. The new patent is for a continuation of that work, the company said in a Sept. 21 press release.

IGC added that it used some of the research to develop an oral formulation IGC-AD1.

A phase 1 trial showed that IGC-AD1 at specific dosing regimens had the potential to modify agitation and other neuropsychiatric symptoms in patients with Alzheimer’s dementia, the company noted.

IGC added that it is planning a phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy of IGC-AD1 on agitation in mild to severe Alzheimer's.

IGC +4.47% to $0.49 premarket Sept. 21