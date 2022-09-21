Clever Leaves partners with House of Kush for international expansion
Sep. 21, 2022 6:39 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), CLVRWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) partners with U.S. cannabis-branded genetic innovation company, House of Kush, to be the exclusive grower and distributor of proprietary genetics globally.
- The company will be the exclusive producer of various genetics for House of Kush outside of the United States and Canada.
- It will cultivate and commercialize House of Kush proprietary genetics in its Colombia and Portugal facilities for the duration of the three-year agreement, after completing an initial evaluation and adaptation phase of the genetics for each production location.
- This partnership will further strengthen the company's portfolio of high THC smokable flower which is already being sold in Germany, Israel, and Australia.
Andres Fajardo, Clever Leaves’ CEO, stated, “The strategic partnership with House of Kush leverages both companies core capabilities. On the one hand, it will allow Clever Leaves to further expand its flower portfolio with globally renowned genetics. On the other hand, it will serve as a platform for House of Kush to expand their coverage beyond the United States and Canada. Together we will be able to bring high quality product to patients at a global level on a consistent basis.”
