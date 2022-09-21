UniCredit launches second share buyback for up to €1B

Sep. 21, 2022 6:40 AM ETUniCredit S.p.A. (UNCFF), UNCRYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Unicredit Tower skyscraper in Milan

Cineberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Italian banking group UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCRY) announced on Wednesday that it has launched its second share buyback this year, for up to €1B.
  • The program is expected to conclude by the end of November 2022 and will bring the overall capital distribution on 2021 earnings to €3.75B, as CEO Andrea Orcel works towards a goal of returning over €16B to shareholders by 2024.
  • In July, the bank completed a first tranche of buyback worth €1.58B, repurchasing 7.42% of its share capital.
 

