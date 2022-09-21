CGI, UiPath announce enhanced managed services partnership

Sep. 21, 2022 6:47 AM ETCGI Inc. (GIB), PATH, GIB.A:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • IT and business consulting services firm CGI (NYSE:GIB) has announced an enhanced managed services partnership with enterprise automation software company UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to accelerate digital transformation through automation.
  • The companies plans to help users implement enterprise automation across industry verticals and focus on desired business outcomes through this new strategic relationship.
  • CGI Accel360, a new automation-as-a-service offering from CGI (GIB), enables users to onboard and engage with automation through a subscription model, while CGI manages licensing, automation development, and other support.
  • CGI's industry-based accelerator library of automations help deliver business outcomes and accelerate time-to-value. Additionally, a managed service model relieves the upfront costs, resource constraints, and technology integration concerns.

