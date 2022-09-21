Evotec, Adapsyn team up for bioactive small molecules
Sep. 21, 2022 6:52 AM ETEvotec SE (EVO), EVOTFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) (OTCPK:EVOTF) is collaborating with Adapsyn Bioscience to gain access to novel drug-like small molecules from microorganisms.
- Financial details were not disclosed.
- Under the agreement, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects.
- Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and isolate novel drug-like metabolites from microbes for assay and development, Evotec said in a Sept. 21 press release.
- The multi-year collaboration will provide Evotec with libraries of bioactive small molecules to screen against high value targets, while Adapsyn will be responsible for library generation and compound production efforts, the companies noted.
- EVO -1.80% to $9.25 premarket Sept. 21
