Andean Precious Metals announces normal course issuer bid
Sep. 21, 2022 6:56 AM ETAndean Precious Metals Corp. (ANPMF), APM:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Andean Precious Metals (OTCQX:ANPMF) has filed with the TSXV a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for certain of its common shares.
- The company intends to purchase up to 7,895,706 of its outstanding shares, representing up to 5% of the 157,914,131 issued and outstanding shares as at September 15, 2022.
- The NCIB will commence no earlier than three trading days following receipt of approval of the TSXV and will be open for a maximum period of 12 months, or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or at the option of the company.
- All shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be returned to treasury and cancelled.
