Tripadvisor creates new content studio aimed at landing high-spending travelers

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) announced the launch of its new in-house creative and content studio called Wanderlab.

Wanderlab is described as the fulfillment of an idea set in motion pre-pandemic to offer both travel and non-travel brands more than boxes and banner advertising options on Tripadvisor.

The company plans to utilize first party data and creatives to focus on "cutting-edge" marketing solutions. The aim is to reach an audience of high intent, high spend travel shoppers, both on and off its platform.

Wanderlab will operate as an independent studio, but benefit from Tripadvisor's abundance of first party data, company resources and talent. Creative will encompass a wide-range of media, including sponsored brand and editorial content on the Tripadvisor platform, influencer and social-first activations, interactive video and voice experiences and much more.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) said the San Diego Tourism Authority is the concept's inaugural client with a $1.5M partnership commitment.

Shares of TRIP have outperformed the S&P 500 Index and broad retail averages in 2022.