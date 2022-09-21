Mortgage applications rise for first time in six weeks

Sep. 21, 2022 7:02 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Online mortgage application form

courtneyk

  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: 3.8% vs. -1.2% prior.
  • Purchase index: +1.0% vs. +0.2% prior.
  • Refinance Index: +10.4 % vs. -4.0% prior.
  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.25% for the week ended Sep 21, compared with 6.01% previously.
  • "As with the swings in rates and other uncertainties around the housing market and broader economy, mortgage applications increased for the first time in six weeks but remained well below last year’s levels, with purchase applications 30 percent lower and refinance activity down 83 percent," Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.