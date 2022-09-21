Mortgage applications rise for first time in six weeks
Sep. 21, 2022 7:02 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: 3.8% vs. -1.2% prior.
- Purchase index: +1.0% vs. +0.2% prior.
- Refinance Index: +10.4 % vs. -4.0% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.25% for the week ended Sep 21, compared with 6.01% previously.
- "As with the swings in rates and other uncertainties around the housing market and broader economy, mortgage applications increased for the first time in six weeks but remained well below last year’s levels, with purchase applications 30 percent lower and refinance activity down 83 percent," Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting said.
