Nestle reacts to food hoarding trends in North Africa and Asia

Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) is adapting its product ranges in the Asia and North Africa to make them more meaningful to the consumer and is considering whether to make some products more affordable.

Nestle consumer research exec Karim Al Bitar said the changes could include changing package sizes and the use of less expensive ingredients.

The shift in strategy is tied in part to the hoarding of non-perishable items ahead of the expectation for more inflation. Maggi products and Nescafe coffee sachets are two products that have been stockpiled the most in the region. Some countries in North Africa and Central Asia are seeing recurring shortages of basic necessities due in part to the hoarding phenomenon.

