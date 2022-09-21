The U.S. government has made available more than 25M doses of updated COVID-19 booster shots, mostly from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX), while Moderna (MRNA) is ramping up production, a federal health agency announced.

Leading pharmacy retailers Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) and CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said Tuesday that the government deliveries of Moderna's (MRNA) redesigned vaccine were limited.

Both companies said they were working with the government to procure more Moderna (MRNA) shots and have not experienced supply issues for the new Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) booster.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it cleared ten batches of the company's updated booster shots manufactured by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc. (CTLT) at a site in Bloomington, Indiana, which is not currently authorized to produce the updated shots.

The regulator said Moderna (MRNA) requested the FDA authorization of the batches in response to the supply issues.

A Moderna (MRNA) spokesperson said Tuesday that the company is working closely with the U.S. government to send "significant amounts" of updated boosters amid "high demand in certain areas of the country."

Moderna (MRNA) expects the supply constraints to be resolved in the days ahead and says the company is on track to deliver 70M doses of updated booster shots by the year-end.

The U.S. rollout of 175M doses of updated boosters began early this month following the regulatory clearance of the shots designed to counter the original COVID-19 strain and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.