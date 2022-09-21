Magnolia Oil & Gas names Stavros as new President/CEO

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) on Wednesday appointed current Executive VP and CFO Christopher Stavros as its new President and CEO, and to the company's board, all effective immediately.

The company said Stephen Chazen, who has served as Chairman, President and CEO since 2018, will no longer be able to serve in his positions due to serious health reasons.

Stavros has served as Magnolia's (MGY) CFO since the company's inception in 2018 and has 30 years of experience in the energy and financial industries, including as Senior VP and CFO of Occidental Petroleum during 2014-18.

MAgnolia Oil & Gas' (MGY) wells have extremely low breakeven points, Long Player writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.