Eric J. Ende is the new Chairman of the Board of Matinas Biopharma
Sep. 21, 2022 7:29 AM ETMatinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) appoints current board member, Eric J. Ende, to succeed Herbert J. Conrad as Chairman of the Board, effective October 1, 2022.
- Mr. Conrad is the founding Chairman of the company will remain on the Board as an independent director of the company.
- Dr. Ende joined the Company’s Board of Directors in March 2017 and is currently on the Board of Directors of Avadel plc, where he is the Chairman of the Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee and is serving on the Audit Committee and is also on the Technology Transfer Committee of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners.
