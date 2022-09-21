Citi stepped away from its bearish rating on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) on Wednesday as sales momentum and appropriate M&A activity assuaged some concerns.

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez told clients that the Tommy Bahama-parent “continues to beat expectations” and increase sales to affluent consumers. In particular, channel checks suggest increasing momentum in key markets across Texas and Florida, allowing for some pricing power.

“We had previously expected its op margin to fall from the peak levels achieved in F21/22 as the promotional environment intensified in the US,” he wrote. “While we still see risk to margins, especially as we expect the US consumer to be increasingly challenged, there is no sign this business will feel it anytime soon.”

He added that the acquisition of Johnny Was is a “good fit for OXM” that appeals to the higher income demographic the company is wont to court. Further, Lejuez indicated the price tag was appropriate.

“Management paid just over 1x revenues and ~7x EBITDA for a business that is already proven and highly profitable,” he wrote on Wednesday. “In our view this sets the company up well from the start.”

Overall, the sales trends and accretive acquisition balanced out the long-term margin risks, in Lejuez’s view. As such, he upgraded the stock from “Sell” to “Neutral” and hiked his price target from $92 to $105.

Read more on the company’s latest earnings release.