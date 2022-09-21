EVgo introduces Autocharge+ for streamlined EV charging

Sep. 21, 2022 7:32 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

EVgo Fast Charging station

sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) launched on Wednesday Autocharge+, enabling streamlined charging for EV drivers across the country.
  • Available at all EVgo DC fast charging locations, the digital technology enables EV drivers to seamlessly initiate a charging session by simply plugging in their vehicle to an EVgo (EVGO) fast charger.
  • Autocharge+ arrives on the heels of EVgo's recently announced availability of Plug and Charge for all General Motor EVs with fast charging capabilities on the EVgo network.
  • The launch makes the convenience of Autocharge+, previously deployed for EVgo's fleet customers, now available to all drivers with a compatible CCS EV.

