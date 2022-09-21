Benchmark tracking index ETFs remain muted ahead of Fed’s rate decision

Major market averages along with benchmark exchange traded funds that track the key indices tread water in muted premarket trading ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision that’s set to be delivered later this afternoon.

Early on and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) are +0.1%, +0.1%, +0.1%, -0.1%, and +0.2% respectively.

Wall Street widely anticipates a 75-basis point rate hike by Powell later in the day as futures have now baked in an 83% chance that it will see a 75-basis-point hike versus the 18% chance the central bank will announce a 100-basis-point rate hike.

The Fed has now raised rates by 225 basis points since March with hikes of 25bp, 50bp, 75bp, and 75bp. Since the beginning of the rate hike cycle back in March SPY, VOO, IVV, QQQ, and DIA are -11.2%, -11%, -11%, -14.7%, and -9.7%.

As the Fed is set to make its decision it should be noted that many of the holding inside the benchmark ETFs are already lower than their pre-COVID peaks. In fact, 42% of large-cap stocks are now below their closing price on the day the market peaked before COVID on 2/19/20 according to Bespoke Investment Group research.

Aside from a rate decision, investors will be eyeing for an updated Summary of Economic Projections, including the lookahead dot plot.