Estee Lauder is called a post-pandemic winner by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to a Buy rating after having the cosmetics stock lined up at Neutral. The firm has the view that there is a pathway for Estee Lauder to see robust sales acceleration.

Analyst Jason English thinks shares of Estee Lauder will bounce after being held back due to investor concerns around China's zero-COVID policy. "This uncertainty is around a dynamic that we believe will prove transitory," he noted. "History has taught us that stock price weakness related to transitory events are typically buying opportunities, especially when they overshadow an otherwise improving outlook," he added.

English and team think the make-up sector has more room to grow as post-pandemic socializing trends normalize. They also think a notable rebound in China demand will boost sales for Estee Lauder (EL).

"While we see near-term challenges in Hainan owing to China’s zero-covid policy and uncertainty around potential lockdowns, we believe it will prove transitory as there are several structural factors in play which can drive sustained Hainan growth going forward even when international travel resumes."

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) moved up 1.75% in premarket action on Wednesday to $243.69. That trading level is still below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages for the stock.

Seeking Alpha Contributor Librarian Capital was ahead of Goldman Sachs in turning bullish on Estee Lauder.