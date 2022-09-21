Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), a biotech focused on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced Wednesday that the U.S. regulators granted the company a new patient covering its lead candidate ANAVEX 2-73.

An oral therapy also known as blarcamesine, ANAVEX 2-73, has undergone a Phase 3 trial for adult Rett syndrome and Phase 2 studies for Parkinson’s disease dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The U.S. Patent No. 11,446,275 issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) relates to methods of using ANAVEX 2-73 and its analogs to ameliorate certain abnormalities linked to methyl-CpG binding protein 2 defects, the company said.

Such defects are believed to play a role in neurodevelopmental and neurological disorders such as Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, and multiple sclerosis.

The patent is expected to be valid until at least 2037, excluding any patent term extensions.

Seeking Alpha contributor E. Roudasev details AVXL’s upcoming data readouts, including a top-line data readout scheduled for the fall of 2022 from a potentially pivotal phase 2b/3 clinical trial for ANAVEX 2-73 in Alzheimer’s.