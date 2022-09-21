SMBC Nikko downgraded Block (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral as a number of crosscurrents clouds its near- to medium-term prospects.

The firm believes that the company is one of the highest quality long-term names in its fintech coverage, but pointed to Block's (SQ) "hard-to-quantify, but material crypto exposure, lack of medium-term visibility, and uncertainty around the potential impact of SQ's more conservative investment strategy on medium-term growth." Note Block's (SQ) guidance in August reduced its planned investments for 2022.

The company's analyst sees the knock-on impact of crypto more important than its Cash App bitcoin (BTC-USD) revenue. For example, a Cash App user buying $100 of bitcoin when the price was $10K and selling at $60K would result in $500 of Cash App inflows. That could then increase Cash Card spend, instant deposit and stock trading.

"Unfortunately, now that the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) is ~70% off its highs, we suspect the inverse dynamic is underway," the SMBC Nikko analyst wrote in a note to clients.

Recently, the crypto sensitivity has been "somewhat masked" by increased instant transfer pricing, Cash App borrowing, and tailwinds from Cash App tailwinds. "That said, we think this creates a high bar for Cash App in the quarters ahead and suspect any hiccup in results will put further pressure on shares," the note said.

