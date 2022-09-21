VersaBank receives approval for amendment to NCIB
Sep. 21, 2022 7:40 AM ETVersaBank (VBNK), VBNK:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
TSX has approved VersaBank's (NASDAQ:VBNK) amendment to the Bank's existing/current normal course issuer bid for its common shares to expand purchases for cancellation to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
Under the revised NCIB, the Bank will be permitted to purchase for cancellation on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and the Nasdaq, or through alternate trading systems.
All other terms and conditions of the NCIB will remain as previously announced.
Expanding purchases to the Nasdaq will further the Bank's capacity to utilize excess capital and fund significant growth opportunities.
