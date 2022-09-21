4 stocks to watch for Wednesday

Investors are cautious headed into Wednesday's trading, with attention focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due out in the afternoon. Still, some names will move on stock-specific news. Here are a few to keep in mind:

Stitch Fix (SFIX) dropped in premarket trading following the release of quarterly results, sliding about 7% before the opening bell. The company issued a wider-than-expected Q4 loss and provided a weak forecast for the current year.

General Mills (GIS) reported its financial figures before the start of trading. The packaged food maker beat expectations with its Q1 results, with net sales that rose 4% from last year. The firm also raised its full-year forecast, despite a "highly volatile operating environment."

Homebuilders will be in the spotlight during Wednesday's trading, with two major industry players reporting their quarterly results. Lennar (LEN) is expected to post a quarterly profit of $4.87 per share, growth of nearly 49% from last year. Revenue is projected to jump 31% to $9.09B.

Meanwhile, KB Home (KBH) is also slated to announce its financial figures. Analysts expect a profit of $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.9B.

