Chindata gains on report company evaluating asset sale, take private

Sep. 21, 2022 7:46 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)VNET, GDSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Server Room

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Chinese data center service company Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) rose 2.3% in premarket trading on a report that the company hired an adviser to consider potential asset sales or a take private.
  • Chindata (CD) has been soliciting interest in possible divestitures and has had some interest from private equity, according to a Dealreporter item. Chindata has a market cap of $3.1 billion.
  • The news comes after Bloomberg reported in April that Bain-backed Chindata (CD) had received takeover interest from other firms in the industry. GDS Holdings (GDS) was said to be evaluating an offer to combine with Chindata.
  • Chindata (CD) went public in late September 2020. The company competeds with GDS (GDS) and 21Vianet (VNET).
  • Bloomberg also reported in late July that MBK Partners was said to be considering making an offer for 21Vianet (VNET).

