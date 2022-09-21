Sapiens adds five new technology providers to partner network
Sep. 21, 2022 7:51 AM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sapiens (NASDAQ:SPNS) has expanded its partner network with five new technology providers from the the North American market.
- CGI, ForMotiv, Hi Marley, ODG by MCG, and Opterrix join the network, offering Sapiens' (SPNS) customers with numerous new capabilities powered by modern insurtech solutions.
- CGI delivers end-to-end digital services to assist insurers in building digital roadmaps, implementing core digital strategies and managing core system transformations.
- Hi Marley offers an SMS-powered collaboration platform purpose-built for insurance, while ODG by MCG provides evidence-based guidelines and technology solutions that support payers, providers, and employers in their efforts to effectively return people to health in workers' compensation.
- Opterrix provides insurers with the insights and innovative tools required to address the future risks of a changing climate and weather-related risks.
- SPNS shares are down over 1% premarket
