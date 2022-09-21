Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) said Wednesday it suffered a forced outage for more than two weeks, from August 29 to September 14, at its El Segundo Energy Center gas-fired generation plant in California.

The company said the outage at El Segundo Units 7 and 8 was caused by damage to a portion of the tube bundles used to condense steam.

Clearway (CWEN) said both units returned to service following initial repairs, and it plans to replace the remaining tube bundles at the units.

The company estimated the cash impact related to the forced outage due to lost revenue, O&M and capital spending will total $10M-$12M this year, although it reiterated its target to achieve the upper range of its 5%-8% annual dividend growth objective through at least 2026.

