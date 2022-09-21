Elenergy taps Jacobs for green hydrogen feasibility study in South Korea

Sep. 21, 2022 7:56 AM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

A concept metaphorically depicting hydrogen as an ecological energy source in the form of a pond in the middle of a virgin jungle. 3d rendering.

Petmal

  • Elenergy, a South Korean offshore wind farm project developer, has selected Jacobs (NYSE:J) to conduct a feasibility study for a new green hydrogen production and import facility in South Korea.
  • The enginnering services firm will perform a green hydrogen market analysis and technology review, develop the conceptual design and conduct business case assessment for establishing a green hydrogen production facility.
  • The facility will be powered by 100% renewable wind energy sourced from the 1.5GW Chujin Offshore Wind Farm which Elenergy is currently developing.
  • It will offer locally produced and imported green hydrogen and help advance the country's plans to transition to a clean energy economy.

