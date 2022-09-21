BofA adds PayPal, removes Visa from best-ideas list

Sep. 21, 2022 7:59 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Paypal and Visa WWW

SylvieBouchard

  • Bank of America has added PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and removed Visa (NYSE:V) to its US 1 list, which represents the firm's best investment ideas from its Buy-rated, U.S.-listed stocks. BofA keeps its buy rating on Visa.
  • In Wednesday premarket trading, PayPal (PYPL) has gained 0.6%, and Visa (V) was up 0.2%.
  • By contrast, SA's Quant system, which historically outperforms the market, has a Hold rating on PayPal (PYPL) as well as on Visa (V).
  • Take a look at SA contributor Frederik Mueller's side-by-side comparison of the two stocks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.