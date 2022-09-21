BofA adds PayPal, removes Visa from best-ideas list
Sep. 21, 2022 7:59 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America has added PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and removed Visa (NYSE:V) to its US 1 list, which represents the firm's best investment ideas from its Buy-rated, U.S.-listed stocks. BofA keeps its buy rating on Visa.
- In Wednesday premarket trading, PayPal (PYPL) has gained 0.6%, and Visa (V) was up 0.2%.
- By contrast, SA's Quant system, which historically outperforms the market, has a Hold rating on PayPal (PYPL) as well as on Visa (V).
- Take a look at SA contributor Frederik Mueller's side-by-side comparison of the two stocks.
Comments