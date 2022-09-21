American Eagle Outfitters and Forever 21 plan to open stores in Japan again

Forever 21 and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are returning to Japan after exited the market in 2019.

Authentic Brands Group (AUTH) property Forever 21 will begin e-commerce sales next February and open a physical store in the spring, according to Japanese trading company Itochu, which acquired domestic sales and licensing rights for the brand. The sublicensor of the brand in Japan intends to leverage the potential of Forever 21 as a fashion brand representing high fashion sensitivity and diverse culture with Gate Win's environment- and people-friendly supply chain management.

The Forever 21 casual fashion brand opened its first standalone store in Japan in 2009 and is known as the brand that led the foreign fashion boom of the 2010s.

In a separate announcement, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) indicated that it was returning to Japan in October with flagship stores in the Tokyo neighborhoods of Shibuya and Ikebukuro. AEO has only had an online presence in Japan following the closure of its last physical stores in 2019.