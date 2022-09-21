Horizon pays HemoShear milestone payment under pact to develop gout therapies
Sep. 21, 2022 8:04 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) said it paid a milestone payment to HemoShear Therapeutics for advancing potential product candidates against a second target to treat gout under their collaboration.
- "In three years, HemoShear has identified two novel therapeutic targets and generated lead compounds for these two completely different strategies to potentially treat gout," said Robert Stoffel, vice president, research at Horizon.
- The milestone marks the fifth payment that privately held HemoShear earned under a 2019 drug discovery agreement, Horizon said in a Sept. 21 press release.
- Under the agreement, HemoShear received an upfront payment, R&D funding, was eligible for milestone payments and royalties, while Horizon received exclusive access to HemoShear's proprietary disease modeling platform, to discover potential new therapies for gout — a progressive and inflammatory form of arthritis affecting more than 9M people in the U.S., Horizon noted.
