Stem hires Michael Carlson as COO

Sep. 21, 2022 8:04 AM ETStem, Inc. (STEM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Energy solutions firm Stem (NYSE:STEM) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Michael Carlson as its Chief Operating Officer.
  • Carlson holds brings 30 years of experience in finance, technology, and operations management across multiple industries and specifically 20 years of energy expertise.
  • At Stem, he will lead the firm's day-to-day operations, program execution, deployment, and manufacturing, in addition to serving as a member of the senior executive leadership team.
  • Prior to this appointment, Carlson was VP at Koch Engineered Solutions. He also spent over 12 years at General Electric (GE), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and ABB (ABB).

