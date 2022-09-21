Stem hires Michael Carlson as COO
Sep. 21, 2022
- Energy solutions firm Stem (NYSE:STEM) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Michael Carlson as its Chief Operating Officer.
- Carlson holds brings 30 years of experience in finance, technology, and operations management across multiple industries and specifically 20 years of energy expertise.
- At Stem, he will lead the firm's day-to-day operations, program execution, deployment, and manufacturing, in addition to serving as a member of the senior executive leadership team.
- Prior to this appointment, Carlson was VP at Koch Engineered Solutions. He also spent over 12 years at General Electric (GE), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and ABB (ABB).
