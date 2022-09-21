Evaxion stock rises 11% as enrollment begins in trial of immunotherapy EVX-01 for skin cancer

  • Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) said it enrolled its first patient in a global phase 2b trial of its immunotherapy EVX-01 to treat melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
  • The trial is being conducted at sites in the U.S., Europe, and Australia in collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) which is supplying the trial with its blockbuster drug Keytruda, the Danish company said in a Sept. 21 press release.
  • Patients will receive standard of care treatment along with Keytruda in combination with EVX-01.
  • Evaxion added that it is responsible for conducting the trial.
  • The company expects interim topline data in H2 2023.
