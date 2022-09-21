Evaxion stock rises 11% as enrollment begins in trial of immunotherapy EVX-01 for skin cancer
Sep. 21, 2022 8:21 AM ETEvaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) said it enrolled its first patient in a global phase 2b trial of its immunotherapy EVX-01 to treat melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
- The trial is being conducted at sites in the U.S., Europe, and Australia in collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) which is supplying the trial with its blockbuster drug Keytruda, the Danish company said in a Sept. 21 press release.
- Patients will receive standard of care treatment along with Keytruda in combination with EVX-01.
- Evaxion added that it is responsible for conducting the trial.
- The company expects interim topline data in H2 2023.
- EVAX +11.27% to $2.27 premarket Sept. 21
Comments