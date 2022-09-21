Rocket Lab USA, Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) announced on Wednesday that it has selected NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center in Mississippi as its engine test facility for its reusable Neutron rocket.

Dubbed the Archimedes Test Complex, the facility will be located within the larger A Test Complex on a 10-year lease, with an option to extend the lease for an additional 10 years. The Mississippi Development Authority also committed to investing in the project. The new facility was cited as key to testing Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) Neutron reusable rocket that is currently in development.

“Creating a test complex from scratch to the scale and complexity needed to test and develop Archimedes would have had an inconceivably long lead time, so the fact that we’ve secured Stennis and can leverage its existing infrastructure and test stand puts us on the fast-track to Neutron’s first launch,” Rocket Lab Founder and CEO Peter Beck said. “The icing on the cake is having fantastic partners like NASA and the state of Mississippi behind us to bring innovative rocketry, economic development, and new jobs to the Gulf Coast.”

Read more commentary from Mississippi lawmakers lauding the deal.