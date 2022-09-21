Nike adds a top Telemundo exec and the former Intel CEO to its board

Nike (NYSE:NKE) announced the additions of Mónica Gil and Bob Swan to the company's board of directors.

Gil is currently Chief Administrative and Marketing Officer of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. In her role at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Gil is said to be at the forefront of emerging technologies and shifting consumer behavior, leading the company’s brand development, digital marketing, and multichannel creative efforts. Prior to Telemundo, Gil served in several leadership roles at Nielsen.

Swan is an Operating Partner on the Growth Investing team at Andreessen Horowitz known as a16z, where he advises growth-stage portfolio companies as they scale their businesses. Prior to joining the firm, he was CEO of Intel, where he oversaw 110K employees, $78B in sales, and increased annual sales by approximately $25B during his tenure as CEO and CFO.

The board announcement came ahead of Nike's earnings day set for September 29. See the consensus estimates and recent history of earnings beats and misses.