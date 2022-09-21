Live Nation Entertainment a new best idea short at Hedgeye

Sep. 21, 2022 8:23 AM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Ticketmaster And Live Nation Merger Stirs Antitrust Scrutiny

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was added as a new best idea short at Hedgeye as demand for events is likely to deteriorate after a strong summer/fall season. Hedgeye sees potential for 30% downside over next 6-12 months.
  • "As we move past the seasonally strong summer/fall event season, we expect marginal demand to deteriorate," Hedgeye analyst Andrew Freedman wrote in a note on Tuesday. "And growth will start slowing to below long-term trend levels heading into 2023 and 2024, which will put pressure on margins and terminal value assumptions."
  • "We believe we are about to enter a negative revision cycle over the next 6-9 months, at a time when consensus estimates reflect a level of consumer demand that isn't sustainable," Freedman added.
  • Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on LYV short idea next Wednesday.
  • Live Nation (LYV) short interest is 9.1%.
  • Last month, Spotify testing direct concert ticket sales as further step into events.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.