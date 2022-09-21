Live Nation Entertainment a new best idea short at Hedgeye
Sep. 21, 2022 8:23 AM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was added as a new best idea short at Hedgeye as demand for events is likely to deteriorate after a strong summer/fall season. Hedgeye sees potential for 30% downside over next 6-12 months.
- "As we move past the seasonally strong summer/fall event season, we expect marginal demand to deteriorate," Hedgeye analyst Andrew Freedman wrote in a note on Tuesday. "And growth will start slowing to below long-term trend levels heading into 2023 and 2024, which will put pressure on margins and terminal value assumptions."
- "We believe we are about to enter a negative revision cycle over the next 6-9 months, at a time when consensus estimates reflect a level of consumer demand that isn't sustainable," Freedman added.
- Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on LYV short idea next Wednesday.
- Live Nation (LYV) short interest is 9.1%.
- Last month, Spotify testing direct concert ticket sales as further step into events.
