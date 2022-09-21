Bragg gaming and Bally’s Interactive partner for content development
Sep. 21, 2022 8:25 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG), BALY, BRAG:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bragg Gaming (NASDAQ:BRAG) has entered into an expansive iGaming content development partnership with Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) digital arm Bally’s Interactive.
- Pursuant to the agreement, Bally’s Interactive online brands such as Virgin Casino, JackpotJoy and Vera&John, will launch content from Bragg’s proprietary slots studios, including Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic, as well as from a range of exclusive proprietary and third-party titles from Bragg’s existing and future portfolio.
In addition, Bragg will distribute titles on an exclusive basis via the company’s remote game server from a select number of Bally’s Interactive’s third-party partner studios marking a new and exclusive distribution channel for iGaming content from certain developers including Gaming Arts and King Show Games.
The arrangement significantly increases the diversity of the content Bragg features in key regulated markets such as the UK and in the U.S. and with an option for more studios to be added to the partnership.
Comments