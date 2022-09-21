Capstone Green Energy secures follow-on order for 5 microturbines in Marcellus Shale
Sep. 21, 2022 8:26 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stated Wednesday that E-Finity Distributed Generation has secured second follow-on order to deliver 5 C65 microturbine systems at various oil and gas wellhead sites in the Marcellus Shale region.
- E-Finity Distributed Generation is Capstone's exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern United States and the Caribbean.
- The dual-mode 65 kilowatt (kW) microturbines are said to allow the customer to generate power from production gas for on-site power delivering lower operational costs and reducing site emissions. The systems are expected to commission in Q2 2023.
- Earlier: Capstone Green Energy to supply five microturbines for Colorado site
Comments