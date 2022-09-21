Visa, GM Sectec bolster alliance in fraud prevention, cyber defense in Latin America
- Visa (NYSE:V) and GM Sectec, a firm specializing in cybersecurity, have strengthened their alliance to improve fraud prevention, cyber defense, and cybersecurity best practices in the Latin America and Caribbean region, the companies said Wednesday.
- As a result, Visa's (V) Cybersource unit will offer payment and risk management services supported by GM Sectec's cybersecurity expertise.
- The expanded alliance comes after online commerce surged during the pandemic, leading to an increased number of cyber-attacks and highlighting the need to reinforce security of digital transactions, the companies said.
- "Partnerships like this one, enables us to continue to innovate in solutions that provide buyers and sellers with increasingly secure, convenient, and frictionless payment experiences, both online or physically at the point of sale," said Eduardo Perez, chief risk officer for Visa in Latin America and the Caribbean.
- GM Sectec, a cyber defense and managed security services provider, was founded in 1970 as General Computer Corporation and later as GM Group in the 1990s.
