Taco Bell to test Beyond Meat steak substitute in Ohio next month

Taco Bell and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) unveiled the Beyond Carne Asada Steak product. Described as a first-of-a-kind food innovation, the plant-based protein will be available at select Taco Bell locations in the Dayton, Ohio area starting on October 13 for a limited time as supplies last. The item is called Taco Bell's latest move as a vegetarian leader in the QSR category.

The Beyond Carne Asada Steak menu item combines simple plant-based ingredients and Taco Bell's signature spices. Like all of Beyond Meat's products, Beyond Carne Asada Steak is made without GMOs or added hormones. For the test run, Beyond Carne Asada Steak will be featured in a quesadilla and priced the same as a traditional steak quesadilla.

"We know that consumers are looking for diverse protein options that are better for the planet without compromising on taste, so we're incredibly excited to launch our brand-new, innovative Beyond Carne Asada Steak," said Beyond Meat's Chief Innovation Officer Dariush Ajami.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) moved 1.00% higher in premarket trading on Wednesday. Taco Bell owner Yum Brands (YUM) fell 0.50%.