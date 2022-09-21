electroCore is issued 4 new U.S. patents in nVNS therapy
Sep. 21, 2022 8:38 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) has secured four new U.S. patents in its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and other technologies.
- Dan Goldberger, CEO of the commercial-stage medical device company, stated Wednesday "These new patents support our mobile connectivity platform, by using mobile devices coupled with a stimulator to deliver nVNS therapy. The addition of these patents underscores our commitment to advancing therapy beyond those who suffer from migraines and cluster headaches, and we look forward to continuing to explore the role of nVNS for various conditions."
- It includes: Mobile Phone for Treating a Patient with Dementia; Devices and Methods for Remote Therapy and Patient Monitoring; Electrical Nerve Stimulation to Treat Gastroparesis, Functional Dyspepsia, and Other Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders; Stimulator for Use with a Mobile Device.
