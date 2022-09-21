US asking rents climb to record highs in August, rent growth moderates
Sep. 21, 2022 8:44 AM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor8 Comments
- U.S. asking rents climbed to a record high in the month of August, but rent growth moderated for the third straight month, according to a report from the technology-powered real estate brokerage, Redfin.
- The August national median asking rent was up 11.1% Y/Y and 0.4% M/M to $2,039, the report noted.
- Rent growth is expected to slow further as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. Growth in rents is also likely to be slowed by a boost in rental supply, Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr said.
- The top 10 metro areas with the fastest rising Y/Y rents are Cincinnati, OH (26%); Pittsburgh, PA (22%); Indianapolis, IN (21%); Nashville, TN (20%); Portland, OR (19%); New York, NY (18%); Newark, NJ (18%); Nassau County, NY (18%); New Brunswick, NJ (18%) and San Antonio, TX (17%).
- Meanwhile, four of the 50 most populous metro areas saw rents fall Y/Y in August. The areas are Milwaukee (-15%), Minneapolis (-7%), Jacksonville, FL (-2%) and Baltimore (-1%).
- RDFN shares were up +0.57% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
Comments (8)