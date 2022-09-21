Datametrex continues work on the second phase of the $40M AI project
Sep. 21, 2022 8:45 AM ETDatametrex AI Limited (DTMXF), DM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Datametrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics, continues working on the second phase of its aggregated $40M artificial intelligence government contract work, and is on track for the scheduled completion in March, 2023.
- This milestone of work is a part of a multi-phase $40M Canadian AI project that was previously announced on Jan. 13, 2022.
- "This continued work signifies strong confidence in our cyber security technology as we continue to reach new milestones. As we continue to expand Datametrex, we are thrilled to do our part in aiding the defence and cyber security of Canada," said Marshall Gunter, CEO.
Comments (1)